Liberians Mourn Death of Quincy 'B'

Liberia is mourning the loss of one of its young and promising music recording artist, Quincy L. Borrowes, commonly known as Quincy B who died in a tragic motor accident early last Friday morning. He was 23.

The Tumba Baba and Olukupay crooner was returning from a gig at Anglers bar and restaurant when his car lost control and summersaulted opposite the Monrovia City Hall which ended his life abruptly.

Quincy B was in the driver's seat, accompanied by his colleagues Feouls Kaba, Margas and CIC. C.I.C, suffered a broken leg while the others went unscathed.

It is not certain whether the deceased and other occupants in the vehicles had their seat belts on at the time of the accident.

Quincy B, who just released his latest single, "I Pledge", a duet with Musulyn Myers aka Sweetz, rose to fame in 2013 following his debut recording of the dancehall hit "My Dream", opposite Scientific.

Despite his youth, Quincy was a strong advocate for musicians' rights and encouraging other artists to have lawyers represent them when signing endorsement deals.

Lewiz McCarthy, the singer's manager was in shock Friday morning as he urged the public to take down the photos of Quincy's body which has been posted on some social media outlets.

The late Quincy 'B' is survived by his mother who was at the JFK Hospital when the body arrived.

Photos from the accident scene show a badly damaged body being removed from the wreckage.

Quincy B's body has been moved to the Samuel Stryker Funeral Parlor pending funeral arrangements.