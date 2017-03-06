6 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: 18 Soldiers Reinstated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Eighteen soldiers of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) who had their services terminated during the regime of Yahya Jammeh have been reinstated.

The public relations officer of GAF, Lt Kemo Kanuteh, confirmed the reinstatement of the soldiers, including those fired for their alleged involvement in the 30th December 2014 failed coup attempt on the government of Yahya Jammeh.

The soldiers included Colonel Sarjo Jarju, Captain Buba K Bojang, Captain Abdoulie Jobe, Lt Amadou Sowe, Lt Buba Sanneh, and Private Modou Njie.

The reinstated also included Major General Sekou Seckan, Brigadier General Alagi Martin, Commodore Madonna Senghore, Brigadier General Mamat O. Cham, Colonel Paul Author Gomez, Colonel Turo Jammeh, Navy Captain Sambou Barrow, Captain Bakary Camara, Captain Lamin Jabang, Captain Baba Galleh Bah, and Private Lamin Saidykhan.

Gambia

Election Is the Business of All

The nation should be going to the polls on 6 April, which is less than four weeks from now, although the Coalition and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.