Gambia: 18 Soldiers Reinstated

Eighteen soldiers of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) who had their services terminated during the regime of Yahya Jammeh have been reinstated.

The public relations officer of GAF, Lt Kemo Kanuteh, confirmed the reinstatement of the soldiers, including those fired for their alleged involvement in the 30th December 2014 failed coup attempt on the government of Yahya Jammeh.

The soldiers included Colonel Sarjo Jarju, Captain Buba K Bojang, Captain Abdoulie Jobe, Lt Amadou Sowe, Lt Buba Sanneh, and Private Modou Njie.

The reinstated also included Major General Sekou Seckan, Brigadier General Alagi Martin, Commodore Madonna Senghore, Brigadier General Mamat O. Cham, Colonel Paul Author Gomez, Colonel Turo Jammeh, Navy Captain Sambou Barrow, Captain Bakary Camara, Captain Lamin Jabang, Captain Baba Galleh Bah, and Private Lamin Saidykhan.