Rwanda: Tuyisenge Penalty Hands Gor Mahia Kenyan Super Cup

Rwandan internationals Jacques Tuyisenge and Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza played a vital role in defending champions Gor Mahia's successful bid to retain the Kenyan Super Cup. The Super Cup is contested between the Kenya Premier League champions and the Shield winner.

Forward Tuyisenge scored the solitary goal courtesy of a second half penalty to help Gor Mahia beat league champions Tusker FC 1-0 in a match played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.

According to futaa.com, both sides approached the match cautiously in the first 20 minutes, but it was Gor Mahia, who had the first chance through Ugandan full back Godfrey Walusimbi but his attempt didn't trouble Tusker goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng.

Timothy Otieno later saw his header go wide after a delivery from Walusimbi, who Walusimbi again sent in another cross from the left few minutes later but Lloyd Wahome did his job well to deny Tuyisenge from getting an opener.

Just before halftime the Uganda international was at it again, this time supplying a delightful ball for Tuyisenge, whose goal-bound header was stopped by his teammate Otieno.

But few minutes to the hour mark, Samuel Olwande brought down Otieno in the 18-yard box and Gor Mahia was awarded a penalty, which assistant captain Tuyisenge took to send Ochieng the wrong side for what turned out to be only goal of the match.

