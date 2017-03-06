Angola: Huambo - Governor Eyes Rehabilitation of Cuima/Cussi Road

Caála — The governor of the central Huambo province, João Baptista Kussumua, considered the rehabilitation of the road between the towns of Cuima (Huambo) and Cussi (Huíla) a priority and urgent to make road traffic faster and safer.

Speaking to the press in the communal village of Cuima, 75 kilometers south of Huambo city, he said that the recovery of this road will facilitate trade and promote development between the two provinces.

"The repair of this section is considered a priority and urgent, so we will do everything to make this intention possible, make efforts and establish contacts with related ministries", he said.

The two localities are separated by 65 kilometers degraded, which make difficult the road circulation.

The governor of Huambo province also promised soon to electrify this village, located 43 kilometers from the Ngove hydroelectric power plant.