6 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Governor Eyes Rehabilitation of Cuima/Cussi Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caála — The governor of the central Huambo province, João Baptista Kussumua, considered the rehabilitation of the road between the towns of Cuima (Huambo) and Cussi (Huíla) a priority and urgent to make road traffic faster and safer.

Speaking to the press in the communal village of Cuima, 75 kilometers south of Huambo city, he said that the recovery of this road will facilitate trade and promote development between the two provinces.

"The repair of this section is considered a priority and urgent, so we will do everything to make this intention possible, make efforts and establish contacts with related ministries", he said.

The two localities are separated by 65 kilometers degraded, which make difficult the road circulation.

The governor of Huambo province also promised soon to electrify this village, located 43 kilometers from the Ngove hydroelectric power plant.

Angola

Police Dogs Maul Protesters

SCORES have been severely injured as Angolan police unleash crackdowns on protestors demanding credible elections set… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.