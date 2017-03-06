6 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - 1º De Agosto Beat Académica

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated on Sunday Académica do Lobito by 2-0 in the fourth round of the national first division football championship (GirabolaZap2017) at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium.

In the first half, 1º de Agosto were already winning the game by 1-0.

The goals of the match were scored by Bobo and Rambé.

With this victory, 1º de Agosto rose to the second position with 10, while Académica do Lobito are at 12th place with four points.

The competition is led by Kabuscorp do Palanca with 12 points.

