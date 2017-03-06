South Africa: Cheetahs - We'll Fight Through Injuries

The Cheetahs were full value for their 34-28 Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Bloemfontein on Saturday night, but the bad news is that they may have lost a couple of key players through injury.

The most serious, according to coach Franco Smith, is the knee injury to Reniel Hugo.

The second rower lasted just one half before he was forced out with what looks to be a serious knee injury.

Centre Clinton Swart also had to leave the field in the first half with a rib injury while prop Ox Nche and loose forward Uzair Cassiem were both diagnosed with MCL damage after the match.

All of those injuries are still being assessed, but Smith did not seem to be panicking at the post-match press conference on Saturday.

"We knew from the start that injuries would be a part of it so we're going to just fight through it," he said.

On the performance, Smith said the win was crucial as the Cheetahs continue their bid to become a major side in Super Rugby.

"Of course we're happy., Any win is a win for us at this stage. I think we learnt from last week. This week even when the scores came close I felt that we were in control," said Smith.

"A win at this stage is important to give us a renewed enthusiasm going forward into the rest of the competition."

The Cheetahs are next in action when they host the Sunwolves this Saturday (17:15).

Source: Sport24