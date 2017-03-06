South Africa: Twitterati Hit Back At Mahlobo With #HandsOffSocialMedia

Photo: GCIS

State Security Minister David Mahlobo (file photo).

Twitter users have taken a stand against the possible regulation of social media, by using the trending hashtag #HandsOffSocialMedia.

This follows the announcement by State Security Minister David Mahlobo on Sunday that consideration was being given to regulating social media platforms as a means to stop the spread of "false" information.

The announcement was made after a justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing held in Pretoria on Sunday, when a reporter asked how the intelligence services planned to deal with the spread of false information on social media.

The conversation soon started trending on Twitter, with many voicing disagreement with the proposed notion.

According to Mahlobo, social media was not only being used for its formal purpose, but was also being abused through the peddling of false information. Here are some of the tweets that created a stir on Twitter.

Even if they 'regulate' social media in SA, it won't stop fake news & scammers from other countries from affecting SA. #HandsOffSocialMedia

-- Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) March 6, 2017

You failed SABC

You're failing Fees Must Fall

You won't cripple social media.

#HandsOffSocialMedia

-- TweetGuru (@JustKholii_) March 6, 2017

The unity of young people through social media is scaring this government #ReasonsWhyTheyHateTwitter #HandsOffSocialMedia

-- Sibulelo Vince Dube (@SVDube) March 6, 2017

this is the only platform we get complete freedom of speech, take that away from us and You'll see flames

#HandsOffSocialMedia

-- AfricanOriginal_TP (@AfricanOr_TP) March 6, 2017

#HandsOffSocialMedia

they want to Hlaudize Social Media now? twitter is not the SABC, bye!

-- Mamela kwedini (@KwaneleNgogela) March 6, 2017

We all have said regulate banks, mines and large industries that exploit us and ANC chose to regulate social media. Mxm #HandsOffSocialMedia pic.twitter.com/aJzGhsRm7f

-- Kgotso Mmetse Seroka (@klmmetse) March 6, 2017

#HandsOffSocialMedia Minister Of Sport @MbalulaFikile say something we tweet with u every day fam: tell them to leave us alone. pic.twitter.com/nfmDOxzFP6

-- Vusi AB Miya (@VusiAB_22) March 6, 2017

Source: News 24