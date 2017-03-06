South Africa: Rohan Set to Miss Argentina Trip

He was instrumental in the Lions' 55-36 win over the Waratahs on Saturday, but Rohan Janse van Rensburg will not travel with the side for this weekend's Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

Janse van Rensburg's mother passed away on Wednesday last week, but he was adamant that he wanted to play against the Waratahs and he dedicated the match to her.

Fittingly, Janse van Rensburg scored two tries in the win.

But Lions coach Johan Ackermann has confirmed that the highly-rated Springbok will not play against the Jaguares.

"Rohan will definitely not go to Argentina," Ackermann said.

"We'll let him have his moment with his family and we have to trust the rest of our squad to fill in that position.

"He came off a bit of an injury and he has to look after that and honour his mom on Wednesday and then he'll join us the week after."

Janse van Rensburg is expected to return for March 18's fixture against the Reds in Johannesburg.

Source: Sport24