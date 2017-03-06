6 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hugs, Cheers, Applause for Dlamini At Sassa Event

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini received a hero's welcome at a SA Social Security (Sassa) stakeholders briefing on the grants controversy in Cape Town on Monday.

When she arrived, delegates welcomed her, with songs, hugs and applause.

This was in stark contrast to concerns over the proposed extension of the controversial Cash Paymaster Services' (CPS) contract.

Earlier, eight chandeliers dangling from the mahogany lined ballroom in the Cape Sun Hotel cast a gentle light over the women gathered there singing struggle songs.

After Dlamini took to the stage, a hymn was sung and proceedings began.

Dlamini was expected to address the group consisting of members of NGOs, NPOs, traditional leaders and clergy over the grants controversy at the Sassa-branded event at 15:00.

However, she seemed to be running late.

But women in elaborate head scarves and traditional dresses kept on singing for Dlamini.

Dlamini arranged the meeting to discuss what was happening about the payment of grants.

She has been heavily criticised by rival political parties and several organisations over her department's failure to set up an in-house grant payments system before the end of March.

From April 1, current grant payment facilitator CPS's controversial contract will be invalid.

Dlamini has promised that grant recipients will be paid on April 1 through the extension of CPS's contract for at least another two years.

Lobby group Black Sash has asked the Constitutional Court to oversee any new arrangement and also for details of the contract extension.

Source: News24

