6 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Resigning From Parliament a Last Resort - Malema

Photo: GroundUp
EFF leader Julius Malema (file photo).

The Economic Freedom Fighters might consider resigning from Parliament if they had the support of the Democratic Alliance.

In an interview with the SABC EFF president Julius Malema described this option as a last resort.

He said he had talked to the DA about the possibility.

"If we combine the EFF numbers and the DA numbers and we resign from Parliament, then this thing is no longer a properly constituted Parliament."

But the DA has denied that it was in talks with the EFF about resigning from Parliament.

"No. It's not true," James Selfe, chairperson of the federal executive of the DA said.

However, in the interview which was made public on Monday Malema said this is a strategy that might still work in future.

For now, the EFF was still weighing its options and still fighting from within Parliament.

'Revolution not like a birthday party'

"Maybe we might come to a conclusion where we resign and then once Parliament does not reach its quorum as prescribed in the Constitution, we can approach the Constitutional Court to instruct the Speaker to dissolve Parliament and for the president to declare elections," Malema said.

But, he again reiterated, this might be the last resort.

Asked how long they would take to make the decision, Malema said it would take time.

"A revolution is not like a birthday party, you have to work for it, you have to ensure that everybody else is convinced and that there is no longer an option but to resign from Parliament."

The party would make a pronouncement once it was ready, he told the SABC.

They were currently pursuing all options, including approaching the Constitutional Court, to force Parliament to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable.

The interview covered various topics including the outcome of the local government elections last year and the EFF's decision to vote with the DA in some municipalities.

Malema said the party was not married to the DA but was merely "flirting with them" in these instances.

Source: News24

