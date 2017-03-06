6 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan Products Feature At Singapore International Expo

By Times Reporter

Rwandan products; coffee and tea featured at the just concluded 2017 International Coffee and Tea Expo that was staged in Singapore between March 2 and 4

According to a statement from the Rwandan High Commission in Singapore, the expo was held alongside the Sweets and Bakes Expo 2017 in which honey produced in Rwanda was showcased.

"In a booth managed by the High Commission, a variety of Rwandan coffee and tea were exhibited and tasting samples offered to the large crowds that visited the booth," reads part of the statement.

Also on display for sale was premium Rwandan honey under 'The Apiary' brand that included forest honey, white honey and eucalyptus honey. All the honey brought to the exhibition sold out by the end of the expo.

The Commercial Attaché of Rwanda in Singapore, Lucas Murenzi, confirmed that several dozens of traders and industry players from across Asia expressed interest to further engage coffee, tea and honey producers in Rwanda and develop partnerships in the near future.

"All these leads will be shared with NAEB (National Agriculture Exports Development Board) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB) for a more effective follow up," Murenzi added.

