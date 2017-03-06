Mozambique: INAE Inspector Detained for Coruption

Maputo — Mozambique's Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC) on Monday announced the detention of an inspector from the National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE), who was caught red-handed taking a bribe.

The inspector, who was not named, was caught taking 8,000 meticais (about 117 US dollars) out of a total of 30,000 demanded from the manager of a commercial establishment (also not named) in Maputo.

A press release from the GCCC said the man detained was one of three inspectors who inspected the establishment and then demanded a bribe of 30,000 meticais to avoid payment of a fine for the various irregularities detected.

“This practice is a criminal offence”, said the release, “since the INAE inspectors took advantage of the work they were doing for corrupt purposes”.

It urged all business people not to pay bribes to public servants, but instead to denounce to the authorities anyone seeking bribes or making illicit charges.

The GCCC also announced the arrest of a police officer from the health department of the General Command of the Mozambican police force, who had charged candidates 60,000 meticais for admission to an initial course at the basic police training school at Matalane, just outside Maputo.

Candidates must be in good health before they can join the police and attend courses, and this requirement opened the path for corrupt behavior by this individual. This arrest confirms what has long been suspected - namely that candidates for the police force are now obliged to bribe unscrupulous officers in order to join.