Kenya: Home Golfer Mwangangi Wins Machakos Tourney

Machakos-based golfer David Mwangangi was in excellent form, carding 44 points to beat a field of more than 100 golfers at par-72 Machakos Club course to win the overall title in KPA golf tournament.

Playing off handicap 21, Mwangangi had a shaky start, bogeying the first two holes and scratching the third. He parred the fourth, but dropped three straight shots from the fifth hole to finish the front nine with two back-to-back pars for 21 points.

At the back nine, he dropped four shots from the 10th to the 13th and later at the 15th, although he had two pars at the 16th and 17th and a birdie at the par five-18th saw him close with 23 points to win with 44 points.

He was two points better than men's winner Alex Ndolo (42) who won by two points from Mutua Kitulu. Joseph Kombo (37) beat Joseph Githeu on countback to finish third. Jennifer Mangu emerged the winner in the ladies section with 30 points, two better than Susan Ndolo.

In the staff category, Yobesh Oyaro (39) won by a point from Charles Odoo, followed by J. Obonyo (28) and Terry Odoo (16).

Leading the guests was Linus Kowiti (39) who beat Railway's Adelbert Omooria and Michael Kinuthia by four points. Ben Mumo and Terry Odoo won the longest drive contest and Dominic Makau also doubled with the nearest to pin Prize.

At Mombasa Golf Club, Handicap nine Qamber Somji (37) won the Chairman's (Peter Kimanga) Prize after beating men's winner Miqdad Walji on countback. Bernard Simiyu (35) was second in men's section. Handicap one Daniel Nduva was the best guest with 36 points.