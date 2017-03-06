Liberia: New Telecom Outfit Launched in Liberia

K3 Telecom, a Swiss company, has officially launched its 'Triple-play Communication' services in the country.

K3, which has become the latest entrant in Liberia's telecommunication sector, is promising to provide internet service at nearly ten times the current speed for a fraction of the prevailing monthly cost.

K3 is the global provider of a patented technology known as Triple Play, which delivers a trifecta of incredibly high-speed internet, Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) telephony and quality television content, all on the same line.

Essentially, browsing, phone calls and television are all provided simultaneously over the internet.

The K3 local Group Chief Executive Officer, Ernest Boakai, believes "the launch of the first triple-play services in Liberia will bring great benefit to the people and the country."

"We are very glad that with the help of the Government we succeeded to bring new services and introduce the first 'wireless' cable in the air broadband network in the country," he said.

He added: "This will create substantial growth in the country and satisfy the rising demand by the Liberian people, investors, SMEs and government for high-speed internet and reliable internet services in the country."

He disclosed that the company has spent about US$5 million thus far, and that as it progresses they intend to invest more capital.

According to him, with the Triple Party packages (Supersonic Internet, digital TV, IP telephony) customers can pay about US$88 monthly.

Cutting the ribbon and declaring the company officially open in Liberia, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai lauded the company for bringing to the country one of the latest Internet Service Providers.

He said this will help solve the internet barriers that Liberians are going through, and assured the K3 Telecom officials that the Liberian government will ensure that the company's investment is fully protected like all other investors. LINA TSS/PTK