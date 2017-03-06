The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct a rerun of the Lilongwe City South East election where Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Ulemu Msungama, disputed the results which declared Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Bentley Namasasu winner.

Msungama challenged in the High Court the results of the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections parliamentary race in the constituency on the basis that his votes were counted as the DPP candidate's.

In October 2014 High Court judge Esme Chombo ordered the electoral body to conduct fresh parliamentary elections in the constituency.

But DPP's Namasasu appealed to the Supreme Court.

In their determination, apanel of three judges; Justice Edward Twea, Justice Lovemore Chikopa and Justice Anthony Kamanga upheld the High Court's decision that there should be a rerun.

They also faulted MEC for the fraudlent election results.

The judges also ordered Namasasu of DPP to pay costs of the court battle.

Msungama, among others, queried the disproportionate number of null and void votes and shortage of 100 ballot papers which were unaccounted for.

In the election held on May 20 2014, Namasasu got 10 956 votes against Msungama's 10 854, a difference of 98.

Lawyer representing Msungama, John-Gift Mwakhwawa, said he was pleased that at the end justice has been dispensed.

While Namasasu's lawyer, Chancy Gondwe, could not immediately comment.

Msungama said he was happy the court continues to vindicate him and he was more than ready for the rerun.

After the ruling MCP supporters mobbed Msungama and celebrated "victory to democracy".

"We have been vindicated that the thieves had stolen our election victory. That is why they had torched the MEC ware house to destroy evidence. There are thieves of elections, thieves of cash, thieves of maize, thieves of tractors, thieves of progress, thieves of integrity and thievs of good governance," said a jubilant MCP official who was flanking Msungama.