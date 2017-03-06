6 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: White Nile Hosts Over a Hundred Thousand Southern Refugees

Kosti — The commissioner of Salam Locality, Gizouli Hashim al Gizouli, has pointed to huge influx of southern refugees to the Salam and Jabalain localities in the past few days.

The commissioner told a media forum set to assess the influx of southern refugees and the humanitarian assistance provided for them, that the historical relations between south Sudan and the White Nile areas as well as the security stability in these areas, have encouraged southern Sudanese to come to the region seeking shelter and humanitarian assistance.

But he underlined that the influx of southern refugees constitute a challenge for the locality and for the health, environment and services in the said localities, requiring urgent humanitarian intervention by the international agencies and UN organizations. He underlined the full coordination between these localities and regional and international organizations.

Mohamed Idris, the Humanitarian commissioner in White Nile state, has underlined that the state hosts over a hundred thousand refugees, the largest number to be hosted by any state in the country, and that over a hundred thousand other cross the state and move to other states in western Sudan, going through Wasaa crossing.

He said those number constitute a huge stress against the resources of these states.

The commissioner has appealed to the UN and other international agencies to reconsider their budget for the fiscal year 2017 so as to meet the huge influx of the refugees envisaged in the coming period.

