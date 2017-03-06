6 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mbagathi Hospital Receives Sh500m for Laboratory

By Lillian Mutavi

Mbagathi hospital has received Sh500 million from the global fund to construct a modern laboratory.

Speaking at City Hall on Monday, the county health executive Bernard Muia said the construction for the laboratory is expected to be completed in four months under the watch of Amref.

"We are among the counties that have benefitted from the global fund and work is already ongoing," he said.

According to him, the facility will be used for HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, malaria and other tests.

At the moment, he said, the hospital handles about 250 cases on a daily basis but hopes it will now be able to handle over 600 cases daily thus improving the quality of health services at the facility.

He added that the facility will be also handling cases referred from other hospitals.

Seven technicians who will serve at the facility will be trained in South Africa, he added.

