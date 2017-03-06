6 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kings Lose Key Players for Stormers Clash

The Southern Kings will be without scrumhalf Louis Schreuder and lock Mzwanele Zito when they take on the Stormers in Saturday's Super Rugby clash in Port Elizabeth.

The duo sustained concussions in the Kings' 37-23 victory against the Sunwolves at the Singapore National Stadium this past weekend.

Furthermore, back-up scrumhalf Rudi van Rooyen remained in Gauteng on the team's return from Singapore on Monday.

Van Rooyen sustained a suspected dislocation of the ankle after replacing Schreuder on Saturday and he will be seeing a specialist in Pretoria for a full assessment and diagnosis.

"Van Rooyen's injury initially seemed a lot worse. He seems to have dislocated and then relocated his ankle. He is doing better than initially suspected. We will only know the full extent of the injury after he sees a specialist in Pretoria," team doctor Konrad von Hagen said.

The Kings arrived safely in Port Elizabeth from Singapore on Monday afternoon.

