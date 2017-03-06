Kenya: Samsung Galaxy A Series Comes to Kenya

Nairobi — Galaxy A Series, which include 5.7-inch A7, 5.2-inch A5 and 4.7-inch A3 smartphones have hit the Kenyan market, courtesy of Samsung Electronics East Africa.

Although the features and functions vary from market to market, general specifications include a premium metal frame and 3D glass back, and a sleek camera.

They come in three colours including Black Sky, Gold Sand and Blue Mist. Galaxy A for instnace features two cameras, front and rear, at 16MP (F1.9) and 16MP (F1.9) respectively.

It also provides a larger memory as well as expandable storage with microSD support up to 256GB. With a longer battery life to keep up with users' active lifestyles and Fast Charge, the device powers up in no time. The Galaxy A is equipped with reversible USB Type-C port for easy connectivity including hassle-free charging. It also features Always on Display so users can quickly glance at the time and calendar without waking up the device, saving time and battery.

The Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 devices come with enhanced front and rear 16-megapixel cameras, which are now more stable with accurate autofocus. The Galaxy A3 has an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. "Additionally, the improved user interface lets you easily swipe left or right to quickly change and select modes or instant photo filters. Users can leverage modes such as the Food Mode, HDR or professional mode to optimize photos and enhance the colour of images," said Jung Hyun Park, Vice President and Managing Director, Samsung Electronics East Africa.

All smartphones are Android.

The devices which were launched globally at the beginning of the year come with refinements from the previous editions that deliver a beautiful design, powerful performance and ultimate convenience.

"Samsung Electronics is always striving to ensure our customers have the most advanced products on the market," said Park. "The latest Galaxy A series is a testament to this. We integrated our unique approach to design as well as the features Galaxy customers have come to love to provide added performance without compromising on style."