6 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bandari Sweat On Kenga, Lavatsa Fitness Ahead of Tie

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Bandari FC head coach Paul Nkata has expressed concern about injuries to key members of his squad ahead of Saturday's match against newly-promoted Nakumatt FC at Mbaraki Sports Club in the SportPesa Premier League.

Nkata said his dependable strikers Shaban Kenga and Edwin Lavatsa and offensive midfielder Musa Mudde will not be available to play on Saturday after sustaining injuries during pre-season build-up matches.

"These three are regular players in the team and it is a major blow to miss them. Their absence will be greatly felt but its football, you have to live with it. These friendly matches have taken toll on my players. The hot and humid weather here has not helped either," said the Ugandan coach.

Kenga, Lavatsa and Mude were regular members of Bandari squad in last season's campaign, helping the team to finish 11th in the 16-team league.

Nkata is also worried by the current hot and humid weather condition in Mombasa, which he described as 'unbearable' to footballers.

"With the current temperature of about 35 degrees Celsius and a humidity of about 70 per cent, we expect the players to be dehydrated and this is not good for football, meaning we may need to introduce water breaks in both halves during matches," he said.

