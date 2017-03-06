6 March 2017

South Africa: 'If You Lose Hope, You'll Be Confused' - Dlamini On Grants

People must not lose hope that their social grants will be paid on April 1, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said on Monday.

"Even now we are saying hope is important," Dlamini told members of NGOs, traditional leaders and other guests at a briefing on grants.

She received a hero's welcome when she arrived earlier. Religious leaders prayed that God smite all evil away from her.

"If you lose hope you end up being confused," Dlamini said.

"If am pleading with all of you here not to remain confused, but to take the message forward that on the first of April we are all going to receive our grants."

Dlamini arranged the meeting to discuss the payment of grants from April 1. Rival political parties and several organisations have criticised her and her department's failure to set up an in-house grant payments system before the end of March.

From April 1, current grant payment facilitator Cash Paymaster Service's (CPS) controversial contract would be invalid. This was according to a Constitutional Court ruling handed down in 2014.

Dlamini had promised that grant recipients would be paid on April 1, through the extension of CPS's contract for at least another two years.

Lobby group Black Sash had asked the Constitutional Court to oversee any new arrangements and to provide details of the contract extension.

