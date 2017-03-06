Kenya: Jackson Kibor Accused of Attempting to Shoot Son Over Land

uEldoret veteran politician Jackson Kibor is on the spot for allegedly attempting to shoot his son over land dispute.

Mr Ezekiel Kibor, third born son from the veteran politician's third wife Naomi Cheptoo, told the Nation that his father attempted to shoot at him with a pistol as he was ploughing on a disputed 200 acres land at Kabenes Uasin Gishu County, on March 2, 2017.

"He (Jackson Kibor) came to the land and ordered my driver and workers to vacate immediately. He later removed his gun, aimed at me and pulled the trigger but the gun jammed, giving me the opportunity to escape," said Ezekiel.

In a recorded video that is circulating on social media, Mr Kibor is seen pulling the trigger while moving closer to his son Ezekiel who ducks and escapes.

Kibor, however, refuted the claims saying that it was his sons who wanted to attack him with machetes.

ARMED WITH MACHETES

"I only removed the gun because my sons who were armed with machetes and 'rungus' wanted to attack me. I have even reported the matter to the police," Kibor told the Nation on phone on Monday.

"When I removed the gun they all got scared but I never shot at any one of my children," he added.

Eldoret West Police boss Mr Samuel Muntunga said that Kibor's son made an official report of the alleged shooting by his father.

"The children came and reported under OB No 74/3/3/17 but have never come back to write the statements," said Mr Mutunga.

"Their father (Mr Kibor) also came to us alleging that his children wanted to kill him. He should make (an) official report, there is no way police will get involved in a case which is already before court when we have no orders to do that," continued Mr Muntunga who added that Mr Kibor should hand over his gun to the police.

LAND DISPUTE

The veteran politician and his sons are embroiled in a land dispute which saw him move to court seven months ago to bar the transfer of 1,250 acres to his sons, 20 years after sub-division of the parcel.

In his application, Mr Kibor accused his six sons Elkana Kipleting, Evans Kipkosgei, Ezekiel Kipng'etich, Eric Kipchumba, Raymond Kibitok and Edwin Kipkoech and nine-long term servants of fraudulently sub-dividing and processing titles for his land (LR No. 8300 and 8301) measuring 1,547 acres.

Mr Kibor insists that he is still the owner of the entire parcel of land which he alleges was illegally sub-divided and registered at Uasin Gishu County Land Registry.

Mr Kibor also accuses the defendants of trespass, encroachment and developing the land thereby neglecting an order from the District Land Registrar requiring them to vacate and to surrender the invalid title deeds.

Kibitok, who was allocated 250 acres, says the process of sub-division, which was initiated by his father, was done by the director of survey in a process that ended in December 2, 1994.

According to Kibitok, his father also allocated 20 acres to Samitoi Girls Secondary School, one acre to Seiyo PMCA Church and 22 acres for the construction of a dam. Mr Kibor is said to have retained 235 acres, which he registered as Kesenche A and Kesenche B.