Ghana: Knust Shs Wins 20th Annual Inter-Senior High Schools National Debate

press release

The 20th annual Inter-Senior High School National Debate has taken place in Accra, with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi Senior High School (SHS), representing the northern sector of the country, emerging as winner.

The Debate, organized as part of activities marking the 60th anniversary of Ghana's Independence, was on the theme: 'Mobilising for Ghana's Future: The Youth and Key Stakeholders in National Development'.

KNUST SHS, which spoke against the Motion, was represented by Pokua Safo Agnes, Principal Speaker, contesting against Pope John's Seminary SHS in the Eastern Region, representing the southern sector.

Pope John's Seminary SHS, which spoke for the Motion, was represented by Appiah Kwasi Gilbert and Andrew Jacobs-Bilson, Principal and Supporting Speakers, respectively.

Each participating school received a Laptop Computer and a 42-inch Flat Screen Television while the speakers of the winning school received a cash amount of one thousand five hundred Ghana cedis (Ghc1, 500.00).

In his opening remarks, the Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, noted that every country that had made significant growth in its economy did so through education, citing Taiwan, china and Singapore, among others.

Dr Prempeh, therefore, pledged government's commitment to ensuring that young people were given the best education to enable them compete with other youths across the world.

The Education Minister also pledged to engage all relevant institutions to ensure that together, all stakeholders were involved in building a great future and a country that everyone would be proud of.

He urged the public to place value on the opinion of the youth and not disregard the views while charging the youth to engage government by contributing to policy formulation regarding youth development.

Dr Prempeh said the youth were the future leaders of the country and that effective leadership required public speaking was a crucial skill.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the Management of schools to establish Writers and Debaters Clubs to help develop the skills of young people in public speaking which would enable them effectively articulate their views on national development.

Source: ISD (Doris Sodjah & Chantal Aidoo)