Ghana: GNA Launches 60th Anniversary

The Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has bemoaned the poor working conditions of Journalists, despite the important role they played in national development.

Mr Abdul-Hamid, who was speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Friday, therefore, reassured journalists of government's commitment to empowering them to enable them effectively discharge their mandate of contributing to national development.

He urged journalists to disseminate concrete, credible and reliable information to help move the nation forward, adding that when journalists put out junk, it portrayed the society in a negative way.

He described journalists and teachers as patriots and that any society in which journalists were gagged produced an autocratic nation, adding that in an ideal situation, no state ought to own a media.

Source: ISD (Edem Agblevor & Philomina Nkasia)