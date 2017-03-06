6 March 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: A Major Blueverest Sings Love & Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yaboa Ndula Munteh

Their first album consist of eight tracks, cuts across African and European cultures.

The Blueverest team made up of a Polish lady, Marta Wilgosz and a Cameroonian, Michel Bekombe have succeeded in making a pioneer eight record album. With passion and love for their countries and humanity as a whole, they believe they can sing perpetuators out of terrorism and fill the hearts of countries that have lived the horrible scenes and those that are still facing tough moments from nebulous sects with love.

Singing love is also their priority since to them, love is not just for a man and a woman, but also for father and children, brothers and sisters, neighbours and love for everyone. The Ph. D. holder in Management and Organisation, who saw the potentials in the Sawa boy in a cabaret three years ago, said they are a cultural mix and sing in Douala, English, French, and Polish while the Douala boy who couldn't turndown her offer said she has given him inspiration to follow his dream.

Cameroon

Canal 2'or - First Lady Gives Higher Impetus

The 11th edition of music and cinema award organized by Canal 2 International held last weekend at the Yaounde… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.