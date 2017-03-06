6 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Modou Turo Darboe Escapes 'Death Trap'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Gambian business tycoon Modou Turo Darboe on Saturday narrowly escaped death after his car was knocked by a tractor in Foni Sibanor, West Coast Region.

He is currently admitted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, where he is receiving treatment.

Turo Darboe, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Vision Development Foundation, a charitable organisation, said he was on the highway coming from the coalition victory celebration in King Keneba in Lower River Region, when the incident occurred.

He said before he entered Sibanor, he noticed that an unidentified vehicle has been following him from the back; the vehicle followed him for long and whenever he reduces his speed, the other vehicle will do the same.

One of Gambia's leading philanthropists said this was how he continued on the journey until he entered Sibanor, where he saw a tractor packed on the highway near the Sibanor mosque.

"As I drive towards the tractor, the driver of the tractor made a u-turn and stopped on the highway and that was what led to the accident," he said.

"My windscreen and the whole car was vandalized and, as for me, I sustained injuries on my legs and head among other part of my body," he added.

"It was a set up against me because, after the accident, the driver wanted to run and escape but he could not as he was eventually captured and handed to the police in Sibanor. The tractor was not found with any light or reflector."

Gambia

Former Gambia National Coach Passes Away

Kaba Jallow, alias EMI, passed away on Friday, 3 March and buried the next day - 4 March 2017. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.