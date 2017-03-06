Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Extends 'Best Wishes' On Ghana's 60th Anniversary

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has extended to her Ghanaian counterpart, Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana as they celebrate their 60th Independence Anniversary on Monday, March 6.

Ghana became an independent state on March 6, 1957, when Britain relinquished its control over the Gold Coast and Ashanti, the Northern Territories Protectorate, and British Togoland.

After a long period of colonial rule, the newly-elected Assembly of Ghana passed a motion directing the government to demand independence from Britain.

As the opposition party was not part of the debate, the motion was passed with a unanimous vote and was also accepted by the British Government as representing the majority of the Assembly.

In 1957 Ghana became the first African country to gain independence.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian leader, in her congratulatory message to Ghanaian President, Mr. Akufo-Addo, said that it gives her immense pleasure to send best wishes to the people of that sisterly republic on this momentous occasion.

She fervently hoped that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between both nations will be further strengthened for the mutual benefits of the citizens of the two English-speaking West African states.

"On this special occasion," President Sirleaf said, "I take pleasure to trace the long and historical relations between Liberia and Ghana and the collaborative role of our forefathers in the establishment of the Organization of African Unity, which has now permuted into the African Union."

She reminded Mr. Akufo-Addo that since then, Liberia-Ghana relations have endured time and change and have grown from strength to strength.

The Liberian leader looked forward to continued engagement with President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana as both nations continue their collaboration in furtherance of peace and economic stability in the sub-region, the continent, and the United Nations.

"I pray that the Almighty God will continue to endow Your Excellency with abundant wisdom and strength as you lead Ghana to greater prosperity," President Sirleaf added.