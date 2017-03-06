Liberia: Gbehlay-Geh Rural Women Receive U.S.$ 100K Loan

Gbehlay-Geh Rural Women Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Nimba County has received US$100,000 loan to boost food production in the area.

The loan was provided by Cultivating New Frontier in Africa (CNFA) under its Liberia Agribusiness Development Activities (LADA), a USAID-funded project.

Presenting the loan to the organization in Karnplay recently, CNFA Nimba County Coordinator Mr. Thomas L. Gayplue said the loan is intended to help farmers purchase paddy rice and process it for sale in order to generate income.

Gayplue disclosed that the loan was provided by CNFA in partnership with other organizations, including the Liberia Entrepreneurial Asset Development (LEAD) and Cellcom GSM.

He told members of Gbehlay-Geh that LEAD and CNFA are contributing 50 percent each of the total money, while Cellcom will provide the mobile money transfer service to aid the farmers pay back their loan on time.

Gayplue called on the women to use the money for the intended purpose in order to be able to pay back and afford others the chance to also benefit from this venture, adding, "The money we are giving you today is US citizens' taxes they pay.

Receiving the money on behalf of the organization, Gbehlay-Geh Chairlady Annie Kruah lauded USAID and partners for the gesture and assured them that the money will be used for the intended purpose.

Gbehlay-Geh Rural Women, which was established in 2005, has a membership of 57 and is involved in agricultural activities such as rice, cassava and oil palm production.

It is the first rural women organization to receive this loan.