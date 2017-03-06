5 March 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Extends Voter Registration Exercise

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has extended the voter registration exercise by one week.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia Friday evening, NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoyah said the extension was necessary to make for time lost at the initial stage of the process when many cameras were malfunctioning.

The voter registration exercise, which commenced on February 1 and should have ended on March 7, has now been extended to March 14.

The voter registration exercise for the October 2017 Presidential and Legislative elections is targeting capturing an estimated 2.5 million.

More than one million voters had been registered over three weeks into the process with reports of low voter turnout.

