Liberia: Chief Justice Korkpor Praises Justice Yuoh

Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor has lauded Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh for the professional and able manner in which she conducted the affairs of the court while serving a "Justice-in-chamber" for the October Term of Court.

According to Chief Justice Korkpor, the performance of Justice Yuoh was impeccable and one that deserves emulation by colleagues on the bench.

He made the commendation at the weekend when making statement at the admission of 44 Attorneys-at-Law to the Supreme Court Bar.

The ceremony was held in the court room of the Supreme Court at the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

The newly-admitted legal practitioners now take on the title of Counselors-at-Law and now have the opportunity to plea cases before the full bench of the nation's highest court.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Korkpor has announced Associate Justice Philip A.Z. Banks as the successor of Justice Yuoh to whom he has directed all counselors having matters at the court.

He further announced that the Supreme Court has closed for the October Term of Court and will open for the March Term on the second working Monday being March 13 this year.

It can be recalled that Justice Korkpor pledged that there will be no annual break for members of the Supreme Court Bench.

The commitment, he said, is owing to the sensitive nature of pending presidential and representative elections which might need urgent redress in some instances.