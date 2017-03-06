Liberia: EU Envoy, Three Teams Tour Southeast On Assessment

European Union (EU) Ambassador Tiina Intelmann and three technical teams from the EU Delegation have toured the south-eastern counties of Liberia.

The February 16-24 multiple mission was intended to have a comprehensive view of the challenges faced by the population of these counties, meet local authorities and monitor EU projects in the region, an EU release said at the weekend..

Team 1 on health travelled through Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland and Grand Kru and were received by the County Health Teams and health professionals and communities along the way.

The Team monitored EU-funded projects implemented by Partners in Health (PIH) and International Rescue Committee (IRC) to support restoration of basic health services in these counties.

They also visited project activities implemented by Danish Refugee Council (DRC) aimed at reviving the border communities affected by the Ebola Virus Disease epidemic.

Team One returned to Monrovia impressed by the support provided by the EU-funded projects and by the dedication of the health professionals they met.

The team is confident that the projects have made a contribution to improving the population health indicators, including maternal and child mortality, but also very conscious that these marginal improvements cannot be sustained over time without public investments in the Health Sector.

Team 2 on Infrastructure went through Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee and Grand Gedeh.

They were on a monitoring field visit to the South-East concerning ongoing contracts in the field of Roads, Energy, Education and Voter Registration and were also carrying out identification activities for the future EU funding of Rural Electrification.

This includes focusing on bringing the full benefits of the EU-funded Electricity cross border project to the people of Maryland, River Gee, Grand Gedeh and Nimba.

The team also focused attention to how to bring electricity to Grand Kru, Sinoe and Rivercess and monitored the EU-funded works to rehabilitate the road between Buchanan and Cestos City, as well as the design of the Coastal Highway between Buchanan, Greenville and Harper.

They made their way back to Monrovia shaken up by the bad roads, and firmly convinced that road and electricity connectivity are the main requirements for the socio-economic development of the South East.

Team 3, led by Ambassador Intelmann, met with the County Superintendents of Maryland and Grand Kru and their teams.

She also addressed the Council of Presidents and students of William V. S. Tubman University in Harper to present the European Union and its cooperation with Liberia.

Intelmann and her Team visited some of the 72 clinics and Health Centres that have been supported with EU funding in the last year and also shared a kola nut ceremony and had discussions with the Watchoken Community in Maryland.

The authorities, students and communities expressed gratitude to Amb. Intelmann for the EU support, and raised concerns for the scarcity of economic opportunities, which is forcing youths to move to larger cities in search of employment.