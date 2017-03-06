Liberia: 44 Attorneys Admitted to Supreme Court Bar

Forty-four Attorneys-at-Law have been admitted to the Supreme Court Bar as Counselors-at-Law to practice before the Supreme Court of Liberia.

They are part of a total of 56 attorneys who sat the Supreme Court Bar exams late last year.

The record shows that 37 Attorneys-at-Law passed the exams, seven were granted dispensation precluding them from sitting the exams, while 19 failed.

During the ceremony at the Chambers of the Supreme Court at the weekend, Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor ordered the Clerk of the Court to issue to each petitioner a counselor certificate with the signatures of the Chief Justice and Associate Justices certifying that they are authorized to practice law before the court.

The court's record also indicated that when the case was called for hearing, each petitioner was represented in court by a Counselor-at-Law of the Supreme Court Bar, whereupon the petitioners were passed upon by the Court and their names forwarded to the examining bodies for appropriate examinations.

According to the record, the Supreme Court granted the petitioners' requests for admission to counsellorship to the Bar after a careful examination of the report from the examining bodies regarding the success of those petitioners, coupled with the fact that their recommendation is consistent with the law.