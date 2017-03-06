5 March 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: 44 Attorneys Admitted to Supreme Court Bar

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Comfort M. Johnson

Forty-four Attorneys-at-Law have been admitted to the Supreme Court Bar as Counselors-at-Law to practice before the Supreme Court of Liberia.

They are part of a total of 56 attorneys who sat the Supreme Court Bar exams late last year.

The record shows that 37 Attorneys-at-Law passed the exams, seven were granted dispensation precluding them from sitting the exams, while 19 failed.

During the ceremony at the Chambers of the Supreme Court at the weekend, Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor ordered the Clerk of the Court to issue to each petitioner a counselor certificate with the signatures of the Chief Justice and Associate Justices certifying that they are authorized to practice law before the court.

The court's record also indicated that when the case was called for hearing, each petitioner was represented in court by a Counselor-at-Law of the Supreme Court Bar, whereupon the petitioners were passed upon by the Court and their names forwarded to the examining bodies for appropriate examinations.

According to the record, the Supreme Court granted the petitioners' requests for admission to counsellorship to the Bar after a careful examination of the report from the examining bodies regarding the success of those petitioners, coupled with the fact that their recommendation is consistent with the law.

Liberia

Young Musician Meets Tragic End

One of Liberia's budding musical artists Quincy L. Burrower, c.k.a. 'Quincy B' died early Friday, 3 March in a car crash… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.