Liberia: Govt, LRCC Launch Over U.S.$100K Drainage Project

The Government of Liberia in concert with the Liberian Renaissance Construction Company (LRCC) Wednesday launched the Monrovia Drainage Cleaning Project valued at over US$100,000.

The project, which will last for three months, will be implemented in 14 communities in Paynesville and Bushrod Island, hiring 400 to carry out the cleaning.

Speaking at the launch of the project, the Chief Executive officer of LRCC, G. Delino Bryant, said the project constitutes two of three lots awarded by government through the Ministry of Public Works to local contractors.

He named some targeted drainages as the Free Port main drainage, A.B. Tolbert Road, Zayzay Community, as well as the GSA Road, Nezoe, Zubah Town, Bernard Farm, Clara Town, and New Kru Town, among others.

The launch took place at the Free Port of Monrovia in the Monrovia suburb of Bushrod Island.

Meanwhile, the LRCC Chief Executive officer has lauded government for its decision to empower Liberian-owned businesses.

He promised to ensure community engagement during the implementation of the project with the aim of ensuring that community residents take ownership of the project as well as maintain their respective drainages after the life-span of the project.

Bryant cautioned citizens against dumping waste in drainages, noting that this contributes to the clogging of waterways in urban settlements, causing floods in the communities.