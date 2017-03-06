Liberia: Justice Korkpor Dedicates New Magisterial Court in Karnplay

Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor has dedicated a modern court house in Karnplay, Nimba county.

Performing the ceremony recently in Karnplay, Justice Korkpor said the dedication of a court in that part of the country will bring total relief to citizens who once had to travel several miles from their city to seek legal redress in Sanniquellie and other places due to the absence of a magisterial court in their locality.

He said as Chief Justice, he is personally happy for the establishment of magisterial courts in all such places across the country, adding, "We are so happy because we now have a court house that will serve the people."

He said this also means that the government is providing access to justice to its citizens across the country.

The Liberian Chief Justice hoped that in the not-too-distant future, every part of the country will have a functional court house.

Commenting on the ongoing construction of a Judicial complex in Sanniquellie, Justice Korkpor said he is impressed with the level of work done so far, describing it as 'fantastic'.

He hoped that it will be completed very soon so that he would have the opportunity to invite President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and other government officials to Sanniquillie to have it dedicated.

Justice Korkpor disclosed that the Judicial Complex being built in Sanniquillie is solely sponsored by the Liberian government, while funding for the construction of the magisterial court was provided by the Swedish government through its Justice and Security Fund.