With the Amnesty Programme for repentant militants in the Niger Delta losing steam, Ejiofor Alike reports that the 20-point agenda unveiled recently by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu represents another bold attempt to end militancy in the oil-rich region

Before the ambitious intervention of the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua in 2009, to end militancy in the Niger Delta, the destruction of oil and gas installations, as well as kidnapping of expatriate oil workers by militant groups had reached an alarming dimension, curbing oil production to about 1.3 million barrels per day, down from the pre-militancy level of 2.5 million barrels per day in 2005.

The Niger Delta Volunteer Force (NDVF), led by Alhaji Mujahaid Dokubo-Asari, which was the dominant militant group in the region, had championed the region's agitation for greater share of the country's oil resources

But following the arrest of Dokubo-Asari on September 19, 2005 by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, all militant groups in the Niger Delta formed a coalition - Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

MEND had initially called on the federal government to release the two prominent Ijaw leaders - Dokubo-Asari, who was being detained for alleged treason and a former governor of Bayelsa State, the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, who was in jail then for alleged corruption.

MEND actually came into international limelight on February 18, 2006, when the group abducted nine foreigners- three Americans, two Egyptians, two Thais, one Briton and one Filipino.

In what was described as a spectacular attack, more than 40 militants were said to have overpowered military guards, set an export tanker ablaze and seized the foreigners from a barge belonging to the then Houston-based oil services company, Willbros, which was laying pipeline for Shell.

Shell was forced to suspend exports from the 380,000 barrel per day capacity Forcados terminal, and also shut down the nearby 115,000 barrel per day EA oilfield as a precaution.

In Houston, the then Willbros spokesman Michael Collier confirmed that nine employees had been taken.

"We have not had any communication with those involved. Right now, we are in the process of contacting the families. The well-being of our people is foremost and we are trying to keep this situation under control as best we can," he reportedly said.

In Washington, the then State Department spokesman, Noel Clay had also confirmed the incident and called for the hostages' unconditional release, saying: "We are working with the Nigerian government and talking with them about this."

However, six of the hostages were released on March 1, 2006, while the remaining three were released on March 27.

This singular attack forced Willbros to sell its Nigerian assets for $155.3 million to Ascot Offshore Nigeria Limited and exit the country after 44 years of operations, while the militants continued strings of attacks that curbed Nigeria's oil production drastically.

Even the release on bail of Dokubo-Asari on June 14, 2007 by the administration of the late Umaru Yar'Adua did not placate MEND as they continued the attacks, extending their exploits beyond Niger Delta by attacking NNPC's Atlas Cove Depot in Lagos.

Counting losses

Apart from the loss of lives of some hostages, environmental degradation through destructive attacks on pipelines and the huge amount of money lost in the payment of ransom to free some lucky hostages, Nigeria's oil and gas industry has also lost billions of dollars in revenues and investments to militancy.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu recently estimated the country's loss between 2006 and 2016 at $50 - $100 billion, including loss of investments.

Speaking on "Oil Sector Militancy Challenges... Roadmap to Closure," Kachikwu had said in a recent monthly podcast that despite all efforts made by successive administrations to tackle the militancy in the Niger Delta, a permanent solution was never found.

"The problem has been the absence of consistency, even before President Obasanjo's administration and it went on with other governments - Yar'Adua and Jonathan's," he reportedly said.

Kachikwu had said that Nigeria lost billions of dollars in oil revenue at the peak of the militant attacks on oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta, which slashed oil production from 2.2 million barrels per day to 1 million barrels per day in 2016.

The Vice-Chairman of the Security Subcommittee of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Shina Bankole had disclosed that Nigeria had lost over 130 million barrels of crude oil from January to November 2016 to the activities of 32 militant groups in the Niger Delta region since the resurgence of militancy in the oil-producing region in 2015.

Speaking in Lagos recently at the 17th Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Biennial Conference on the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria, Bankole, who is also the General Manager in charge of Security at Chevron Nigeria Limited, had said insecurity in the Niger Delta had led to the proliferation of several militant groups, as well as small arms and weapons.

Amnesty Programme

Kachikwu identified the steps taken to tackle the Niger Delta crisis to include the setting up of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); the 13 per cent derivation for oil producing states and the Amnesty Programme, which the present administration has also made efforts to sustain.

Of all the steps taken by the successive administrations to tackle restiveness in the Niger Delta, the June 25, 2009 proclamation of amnesty for repent militants by the late President Yar'Adua was the most potent.

Relying on the powers vested on him by Section 175 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the late President had granted "amnesty and unconditional pardon to all persons who have directly or indirectly participated in the commission of offences associated with militant activities in the Niger Delta."

"The pardon shall take effect upon the surrender and handing over of all equipment, weapons, arms and ammunition and execution of the renunciation of Militancy Forms specified in the schedule hereto, by the affected persons at the nearest collection centre established for the purpose of Government in each of the Niger Delta States; The unconditional pardon granted pursuant to this proclamation shall extend to all persons presently being prosecuted for offences associated with militant activities; and This proclamation shall cease to have effect from Sunday, October 4, 2009," the late President had proclaimed.

It is estimated that over 30,000 ex-militants surrendered their weapons and participated in the Amnesty Programme, thus bringing relief to Nigeria's oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the Lagos HSE conference, Bankole had also stated that with the rehabilitation of about 30,000 ex-agitators, the Amnesty Programme had successfully restored normalcy to the oil-producing region until 2015 when new militant groups began to emerge.

"The resurgence of militancy since 2015 has led to the proliferation of militant groups. As of today, no fewer than 32 of such groups have emerged in the Niger Delta - some with possible ethnic agenda, while others came with a criminal agenda," the Chevron's General Manager in charge of Security reportedly said.

Before the resurgence of militancy in 2015, the return of peace to the oil-producing region had led to ramp up of oil production to about 2.3 million barrels per day.

Kachikwu's new deal

Unveiling a 20-point programme of action to end militancy recently, Kachikwu admitted that President Buhari's efforts to sustain the Amnesty Programme were being hampered by declining oil revenue, as the present administration only gets 55 per cent of the revenue that was available to previous administrations.

The first point on the 20-point agenda is for oil companies to engage the state governments and communities on issues affecting a particular state.

The second point focuses on inter-agency collaborations between the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and the Niger Delta, as well as the NDDC.

The third point is what he called a ring-fenced approach, stressing that the federal government would stop dealing with the militancy as a national issue and adopt a state-by-state approach.

Another plan under the agenda is to adopt what he termed as the "Security Holds Hands Approach", aimed at strengthening security through the collaboration of all the relevant agencies.

Kachikwu also identified peace and investment initiatives, stressing that peace encourages investment, while a crisis serves as a disincentive to investment.

According to the minister, at the core of the militancy is economics, stressing that cottage industries and business startups will encourage violent agitators to shun militancy and engage in business activities.

Another item on the agenda, he said, is for the government to focus investments on gas-to-power projects for steady power supply in the Niger Delta.

Kachikwu also said that the federal government would provide incentives for peace keeping by boosting investments in the Niger Delta states that are peaceful and investor-friendly.

He minister stated that oil companies would embark on the revamp of oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta, while also focusing on the "clean-up of our mess".

In this respect, the minister said the president had launched the Ogoni clean-up exercise.

Other aspects of the 20-point plan included the domestication of oil and gas business opportunities to achieve greater participation of the people of the oil-producing region without excluding other Nigerians.

In addition, a development fund will be launched while also attracting foreign investors to the region.

The federal government would also encourage education programmes in the Niger Delta to make the people embrace education and shun militancy, the minister stated.

Kachikwu also revealed that the Amnesty Programme would be launched on a state-by-state basis to create opportunities for 5,000-10,000 youths in each state, adding that the federal government cannot continue to fund the programme alone because of dwindling oil revenue.

He also advocated for the establishment of an umbrella youth organisation in each state, even as the federal government partners the oil-producing states to create investments.

The minister also identified justice for all the stakeholders as a major plank of the agenda, while policing for peace would remain critical to sustaining peace in the oil-rich region.

With the paucity of funds to sustain the Amnesty Programme, the implementation of the 20-point agenda can permanently address restiveness in the Niger Delta.