6 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2 Nigerians Move Up in World Para-Taekwondo Ranking

Faith Obazuaye (K42) and Samson Ukpera (K44) have moved up to fifth and 11th in the current World Para-Taekwondo ranking order.

A statement signed by Oriss Taiwo, Secretary-General of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), on Monday in Abuja said the ranking was a good beginning for Nigeria.

"This recent ranking has placed us above other African nations, as well as other top taekwondo countries around the world.

"It strengthens our chances of participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, because there is an automatic qualification for the 10 best-ranked players in the world," he said.

Taiwo said the federation was working hard to participate in the world para-taekwondo championship in Rwanda next month.

He said the world para-taekwondo championship would further boost the country's ranking and performance at world events.

