Chad: Nigeria, Lake Chad Region Porous Borders Pose Threats to Security, Lives

The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor has said that the greatest challenge of troops before now is the porosity of borders between the neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and Cameroon and in Lake Chad region.

Irabor raised the alarm yesterday, when a delegation of United Nations Security Council, led by its president, Matthew Rycroft paid a courtesy visit at 7 Division Wolf Officers mess, Maiduguri.

He said that the increased porosity of borders among and between the four neighboring countries continues to pose threats to lives and property in the Lake Chad region.

"This is an area or region; I seek a greater trust and support from the international community and to ensure that our borders are properly policed and defended," said Irabor before the 15-member Security Council in Maiduguri.

He said with the recent engagement of Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF) in fighting Boko Haram insurgency, there is a reduction in threats to lives and property along the 1,500 kilometre border line and in Lake Chad Region.

He said every effort is put in place to ensure that the engagement of troops in the theatre is supported with increased border patrols and equipment.

Irabor however noted: "It is in the interest of the world that given the availability of those equipment; the safety of lives and property within the affected region is in the larger interest of the world; and beyond the immediate interest of the countries involved."

He continued: "From the global perspective, life saved in Nigeria is also life saved in other parts of the world. Other parts of world cannot afford any upsurge in violence that could lead to immigration to other countries.

He told the UN Security Council delegation that there are no go areas in the North-East sub-region of Nigeria.

"There are no go areas in affected region; with the exception of Abadam, where military operations, is still ongoing in the Lake Chad waters," he said, adding that beyond that every other Local Government

Areas, the displaced persons have access to liberated communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Speaking on relationship between military and international community, Irabor said: "Trust for local authorities to handle the matter in our view, is very critical. If there is no trust some of the reportage that we have do not speak to the reality on ground."