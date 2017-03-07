7 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Some Former Governors Facing Trial

By John Chuks Azu

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu is facing case of alleged diversion of about N3.2 billion state funds between 1999 and 2007. The case is before a Federal High Court in Lagos. Trial is yet to commence.

Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim was arraigned in 2015 by EFCC over alleged concealment of asset.

Former Governor Murtala Nyako of Adamawa State is being tried alongside his son and others for alleged diversion of N29 billion public funds at an Abuja Federal High Court.

Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, former acting governor of Adamawa State is also on trial before an Abuja Federal High Court over alleged laundering of N2.9 billion public funds.

Former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye was arraigned by the EFCC before an FCT High Court on alleged N1.162 billion ecological fund fraud. Case now for defence.

Rev Jolly Nyame, former governor of Taraba State is facing charges of money laundering before an FCT High Court over alleged laundering of the sum of N2.64 billion during his tenure between 1999 and 2007. Case now for defence.

