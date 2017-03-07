7 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Not Yet Defeated - United Nations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: VOA
(file photo).
By Joshua Odeyemi

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said the Boko Haram insurgents operating in the Lake Chad Basin have not been defeated contrary to claims by the Nigerian government.

The delegation of the UN Security Council to the Lake Chad Basin disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

The delegation made up of Senegalese Permanent Representative to UNSC; Seck Fode, US Deputy Representative to UNSC; Michele Sison, United Kingdom Representative to UNSC and leader of the delegation; Matthew Rycroft and the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria; Edward Kallon had visited Cameroon, Niger and Chad before visiting Maiduguri to ascertain the level of the crisis in the lake Chad region.

When asked if the Nigerian government's claim that Boko Haram had been defeated was true, Rycroft said "Boko Haram has not fully been defeated."

While commending the Nigerian military for the successes recorded so far, Rycroft said much needed to be done to completely end insurgency in the region.

The Senegalese representative to the UNSC, Seck Fode said African problems require African solutions, stressing that the crisis in the Lake Chad Basin was bigger than imagined.

Nigeria

Minister's New Deal for Ending Militancy

With the Amnesty Programme for repentant militants in the Niger Delta losing steam, Ejiofor Alike reports that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.