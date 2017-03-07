Nigeria: Govt Asks Jonathan to Stop Apportioning Blame Over Chibok Girls

The federal government has come out hard on former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to stop apportioning blame over the rescue of the schoolgirls who were abducted in Chibok under his administration.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement issued monday, described Jonathan's action as "finger-pointing."

He said such action was an unnecessary distraction from the ongoing effort by the military to secure the release of the girls still in captivity almost three years since they were abducted on April 14, 2014.

About 195 of the girls are still missing, though the federal government was able to secure the release of 21 of them last year following the lead role by the International Committee of the Red Cross that led to their freedom.

A British newspaper reported that Jonathan rebuffed the offer of the British armed forces to rescue the girls after the RAF sighted many of the girls during an air reconnaissance over northern Nigeria for several months called "Operation Turus."

The paper claimed Jonathan rejected international offer to free the girls, saying that the kidnapping was a "national issue" which the Nigeria's intelligence and military services must be able solve.

"While former President Jonathan reserves the right to defend his Administration, he should not engage in finger-pointing by saying, in a statement, that 'some people who have obviously been playing politics with the issue of the Chibok girls will stop at nothing to further their interest,"' Mohammed said.

The minister accused the Jonathan administration of playing politics with the Chibok schoolgirls issues even when it was under its watch that the girls were abducted from their dormitories in the peak of the insurgency that paralysed economic activities in the North-east of Nigeria.

He said: "After the girls were kidnapped and the Jonathan administration did nothing for all of 15 days or make any determined efforts to rescue them thereafter, our party, the then opposition APC, told the nation several times that the whole Boko Haram crisis was allowed to escalate by the PDP-controlled federal government so they can use it as a political tool ahead of the 2015 elections."

Mohammed recalled that in a statement issued on September 8, 2014, the then opposition party, accused the ruling party of manipulating the Boko Haram insurgency as part of its game-plan to cling on to political power ahead of the 2015 elections, adding the PDP readily used the crisis to rationalise the Jonathan administration's shirking of its constitutional responsibilities, including visits and assistance to areas affected as well as effective response to abductions.

But in his reaction, Jonathan said the report credited to The Guardian of the UK, was not true

Speaking through one of his former aides, Reno Omokri, the former president said nothing could be further from the truth, rather he set a precedence for the British forces to rescue hostages.

He said: "To prove that this story from The Guardian is untrue, the international community will recall that when a Boko Haram affiliate kidnapped a Briton and an Italian, Chris McManus and Franco Lamolinara, from Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State, the Jonathan personally authorised British Special Forces from the British military Special Boat Service, to attempt a rescue mission in Sokoto State on the March 8, 2012, a full two years before the Chibok Girls saga.

"The British military sent boots to the ground and these troops were given full and unhindered cooperation by both the then Nigerian government and the Nigerian military.

"This already shows that Jonathan had set a precedence of allowing British military forces operate in Nigeria to rescue hostages. This proves that not only is The Guardian story untrue, but it was not well researched.

"Why would then President Jonathan approve that operation and rebuff the other? The story from The Guardian is built on a foundation of lies.

"This is however not surprising since The Guardian stated that it was relying not on its own investigation but on second hand hearsay reportage from The Observer.

"The international community is reminded that it is public knowledge that then President Goodluck Jonathan wrote letters to the trio of then US President, Barack Obama, then British Prime Minister, David Cameron and French President, François Hollande, asking them for precisely what

The Guardian says he refused, help in rescuing the Chibok Girls.

"The international community is reminded that so eager was the then Nigerian President to rescue the girls that he personally approved for these foreign governments to fly over Nigerian airspace in order to identify the location of the Chibok Girls.

"Not only did Jonathan welcome foreign intervention, he was also the prime mover in the Multi National Joint Task Force involving Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria and authorized the military forces of those nations to fight Boko Haram on Nigeria soil.

"If President authorised the military forces of these nations to operate against terrorists in Nigeria, why would he refuse similar assistance from Nigeria's international partners?

"And to Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's current minister of information who said 'After the girls were kidnapped and the Jonathan administration did nothing for all of 15 days or make any determined efforts to rescue them thereafter, our party, the then opposition APC, told the nation several times that the whole Boko Haram crisis was allowed to escalate by the PDP-controlled federal government so they can use it as a political tool ahead of the 2015 elections'."

"My response to his lies is as follows. Opinions are subjective but facts are sacred. The facts are that then President Jonathan immediately sprung to action to rescue the kidnapped Chibok Girls and it was precisely Mohammed, whose words I caution the international community to take with a pinch of salt, that attempted to frustrate the efforts by the then government to rescue the girls.