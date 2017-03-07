Uganda: NFA, District Boss Clash Over Grazing Licenses

Gomba — Gomba District chairperson Godfrey Kiviiri has clashed with National Forestry Authority (NFA) over the fate of herders grazing their cattle in forest reserves.

NFA issued licenses to about 170 herders to graze in the two cattle corridor forest reserves of Karombe and Nsowe in Maddu Sub-county, Gomba District.

Although Mr Kiviiri accuses the herders of depleting the forest reserves through cutting down trees for charcoal, and clearing other parts for agriculture, NFA insists the cattle keepers are causing no harm to the environment.

"Cattle keepers have depleted our forests under the guise of using getting pasture for their animals. Others have constructed permanent houses, which is against the agreed terms. I therefore request NFA to revoke their grazing licenses," Mr Kiviiri told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday.

But Mr Leo Twinomuhangi, the NFA range manager in charge of Lake Shores, said as NFA, they regularly monitor the cattle grazers and all are still following the agreed terms.

"What NFA wants is sustainable use of the forest reserves through conservation and livelihood development," Mr Twinomuhangi said in a telephone interview with Daily Monitor yesterday.

Mr Twinomuhangi said though they appreciate the concern of the district leaders, evicting the grazers will not be the solution to the continued destruction of forests in the area. He said each cattle keeper is usually given a six-month grazing permit, which is renewable upon satisfactory monitoring which considers sustainable use of the reserves.

He added that it is in that line that they have tasked the pastoralists to form associations and register them as community development groups.

"Leaders of such associations will be the ones to monitor and make evaluation reports showing those who qualify to have their grazing licenses renewed and those who do not," Mr Twinomuhangi said.

The disputed forest reserves have a total of 12.7 square miles and are among the 17 forest reserves in the district.

Degradation

Gomba District is gifted with many natural forests, but a good number have in the last two decades been cut down by people who migrate to the district looking for land to plant ginger and miraa (khat) which are main cash crops in the area. This has adversely affected the rain patterns, leading to dry spells.