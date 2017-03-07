Uganda: Government Takes Over Power Distribution in 7 Districts

Kyenjojo — The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL), a government agency, has taken over from Ferdsult Engineering Services Ltd, a private company, the distribution of electricity in parts of western Uganda.

This follows Ferdsult's decision to quit the business after it made a Shs1.4 billion loss.

Ferdsult attributed the loss to the tapping of electricity (consumers using electricity but not paying for it).

It also attributed the problem to vandalism of electrical transformers to extract either transformer oil or copper windings for sell.

Speaking during the handover from Ferdsult to UEDCL in Kyenjojo District last week, UEDCL's chief technical services officer, Franklin Kizito Oidu, said it means the government trusts UEDCL.

"It implies government companies can serve better than private companies in service provision provided the government is willing to invest in that sector," Mr Oidu said.

"And we are ready to take over from Umeme [Uganda Ltd] in case Umeme wants to move away."

UEDCL's taking over from a private company follows government take-over of Uganda telecom Ltd (UTL) last week.

The Libyan government that had a 69 per cent shareholding in UTL, said it was tired of 'sinking' money in a company that is making losses year in, year out. The government has also been mulling over buying out Bujagali hydropower plant's private equity shareholders - as one of the ways of reducing the plant's tariff from 11 US cents to 0.5 US cents per unit to lower costs of production and make Uganda's products are cheap.

Ferdsult's head of sales and marketing, Charles Byamukama, said had the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) approved Ferdsult's application to increase its end-user tariff from Shs511.19 to Shs705.66 per unit, they would have remained in the business.

When the Daily Monitor asked ERA why it did not approve Ferdsult's August 2016 application, ERA director legal, Harold Obiga, said ERA only approves justifiable tariffs.

"We approve a tariff increment based on justification. We also approve basing on the cost being reasonable. So the onus is on the licensee to demonstrate that the tariff they want is justifiable and reasonable," Mr Obiga said.