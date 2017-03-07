Uganda: Airtel to Build Internet Fibre in Western Uganda

Airtel Africa, mother firm of Airtel Uganda, will this year build an internet fiber network in western Uganda, thanks to support from social networking giant Facebook.

The fiber ring of 770km, to be completed later this year, will help connect at least 15 towns to internet and improve performance and support upgrades to the 3G and 4G services.

"In our experience, access to a reliable and robust telecom network helps in changing lives of the communities that we serve," Airtel Africa managing director Raghunath Mandava said in a statement.

"We are confident that this 770km fiber in western Uganda will not only lessen the digital divide but also provide opportunities to increase inter-country connectivity with South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo."

Ibrahima Ba, head of Middle East & Africa infrastructure product partnerships at Facebook, said: "As part of our mission to connect the world, Facebook is always exploring new ways to collaborate with operators.

One of the ways we're doing this is by applying learnings from scaling our global infrastructure to our work and investments in connectivity, and many operators have told us they need more capacity when it comes to shared backhaul infrastructure."

The project seeks to promote mobile broadband development in Uganda. More Ugandans are dumping voice calls for data for their communication needs and telecoms are looking to internet to boost their revenues.