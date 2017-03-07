Malawi: Stop Circulating Nude Pictures On Social Media, Malawi Culture Minister Warns

Stop circulating nude pictures on social media, Malawi culture minister Patricia Kaliati has warned. BISHOP WITMOS of Malawi News Agency reports...

According to Kaliati, authorities in Malawi will soon start tracing and apprehending people who are taking and circulating nude pictures, saying that such a habit impact negatively on the dignity of Malawians.

Kaliati said she was dismayed with the growing trend on social media like WhatsApp, where couples start circulating nude pictures of their loved ones whenever their affair or marriage has ended.

"As we are working hard to ensure that we should maintain our culture, there is a growing tendency by some men in the country who are displaying nude pictures of their partners in order to disgrace them, and as government, we are totally condemning the development."

"Therefore, I call upon all women in the country to be responsible enough and to start respecting themselves, because there is no way that one should allow to be photographed when naked in name of love," Kaliati noted.

The Malawian minister said this when she visited museum in northern Malawi's town of Karonga.