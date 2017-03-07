6 March 2017

Centre for Solutions Journalism (Blantyre)

Malawi: Stop Circulating Nude Pictures On Social Media, Malawi Culture Minister Warns

Tagged:

Related Topics

Stop circulating nude pictures on social media, Malawi culture minister Patricia Kaliati has warned. BISHOP WITMOS of Malawi News Agency reports...

According to Kaliati, authorities in Malawi will soon start tracing and apprehending people who are taking and circulating nude pictures, saying that such a habit impact negatively on the dignity of Malawians.

Kaliati said she was dismayed with the growing trend on social media like WhatsApp, where couples start circulating nude pictures of their loved ones whenever their affair or marriage has ended.

"As we are working hard to ensure that we should maintain our culture, there is a growing tendency by some men in the country who are displaying nude pictures of their partners in order to disgrace them, and as government, we are totally condemning the development."

"Therefore, I call upon all women in the country to be responsible enough and to start respecting themselves, because there is no way that one should allow to be photographed when naked in name of love," Kaliati noted.

The Malawian minister said this when she visited museum in northern Malawi's town of Karonga.

Malawi

$65 Million Grant to Boost Wildlife Conservation in Malawi

Elephants' translocation is part of African Parks conservation initiatives Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Centre for Solutions Journalism. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.