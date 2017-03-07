6 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Samuel Wanjiru Was Killed, His Mother Tells Inquest

Nairobi — The inquest into the death of 2008 Olympic Marathon champion Samuel Wanjiru resumed on Monday with his mother Hannah Wanjiru alleging that her son was killed and attempts were made to cover up the incident.

The inquest heard that when the mother visited the home with an investigator a day after the marathoner's death, she found blood in his bedroom and his wife Trizah Njeri's sister was busy cleaning up the mess.

Wanjiru's mother also alleged there was blood on the door and two metal bars and added that a number of tiles on the floor had been broken.

"I asked why she was cleaning the room and whether she was trying to conceal evidence," Hannah said.

According to her, the sitting room was tainted with blood as well.

She further told the inquest that Wanjiru's wife Njeri had left their matrimonial home in Nyahururu, three months before her husband died.

However, Wanjiru's mother further alleges three days before his son died, Njeri returned to pick her children's birth certificates. Coincidentally, Wanjiru had also returned from his training session in Eldoret.

On the fateful night, Hannah told chief magistrate Francis Andayi that her daughter in-law claimed that she found him with another woman in their matrimonial bed. They picked up a quarrel and she locked them inside the house and left in a huff.

But in a bid to reach out to her, Njeri alleged that Wanjiru jumped from the balcony leading to his death.

Wanjiru died on May 15, 2011. No one was directly linked to his death necessitating the inquest.

