Kenya: Activist Sues Jubilee, Mutua, Kalonzo Parties for Requiring Pre-Nomination EACC Clearance

Nairobi — Activist Okiya Omtatah has sued the Jubilee party, Wiper Democratic Movement and Maendeleo Chap Chap.

Omtatah has sued the parties for requiring that those seeking nomination on their tickets seek clearance from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, a credit reference bureau and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Omtatah argues clearance by these agencies is not specified in the Constitution and goes agains the principle of being presumed innocent until proven guilty.

He argues that requiring clearance certificates from the aforementioned agencies presumes that those contesting political office are guilty of defaulting on their loans, taxes and are criminals.