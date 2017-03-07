Mpigi — Excessive use of social media has led to moral decay in the country and poor performance among students, says Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr John Chrysostom Maviiri.

According to him, social media platforms like Facebook twitter and Whatsapp, among others "takes a lot of youths' time. Church leaders, teachers and parents should regulate where, how and when to use them. It is good for accessing information but for entertainment, pornography and casual chats, let us reduces and concentrates on harvesting positive knowledge to build a concrete future generation. How can you use Facebook when a teacher is in class? Or why does someone access whatsapp in the Lord's Holy House? Moreover amidst a Holy Mass!" he wondered.

He was addressing students from at least 30 schools countrywide and other East African countries during a career guidance talk at UMU's Graduation Square, Nkozi main campus in Mpigi District on Saturday.

The function was organised under the theme: "Nurturing Youth for Employability and Wealth Creation: A role of Higher Education Institutions."

"Let us stop the tendency of teaching our students to pass but give them information that will make them employable anytime and anywhere. Be ethical, presentable and competent to serve the society in a good manner," he advised teachers.

Mr Ambrose Kibuuka, the day's keynote speaker, also a specialist in human performance systems told students that they should embrace new professions like real estate management and oil related courses because citing opportunities for employability.

"Don't think of Africa's paradox; poverty amidst plenty, joblessness in the midst of lots of undone jobs. Sharpen your brains to create your own jobs if you want to live in a better and promising life on this universe," he urged.

According to him, it is only students "who can make yourself employable and your teachers can only give you 20 percent knowledge. Don't forget to note that formal education earns you knowledge but self-education earns you a job basing on various specifications. Avoid 'Rolex trap' whereby one go in class without an aim; you cannot tell a story about why you are in class and what you want to do after tertiary learning."