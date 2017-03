Government has agreed to pay the 2016 bonuses for its workers over five months from April following a crunch meeting with union leaders on Monday, starving off a planned strike by the civil servants.

The Ministry of Finance said it will mobilise $180 million for the payments, with workers in the defence and health sectors receiving their bonuses in April.

Teachers will receive their bonuses in June while will the rest of the civil service will get paid in August.

More details to follow ...