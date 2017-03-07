Zimbabwe: 25 Killed As Floods Wreak Havoc in Midlands

Cyclone Dineo-induced floods which wreaked havoc in most parts of the country left a trail of destruction in the Midlands Province, claiming 25 lives, while more than 10 bridges were either swept away or extensively damaged.Hundreds of small livestock, including goats were swept away and several families were left homeless. In some parts of Mberengwa district, the floods destroyed electricity and water infrastructure, plunging several areas into darkness.

In Gokwe South, nine people were swept away, while 86 goats also suffered the same fate.

Midlands Civil Protection Unit coordinator Mr Thompson Siziba said 105 families were left homeless, while crops were destroyed in 45 fields.

"At least 165 chickens were swept away and 15 tonnes of food stock were either soaked in water or washed away," he said. "Roads in most districts are no longer traffickable, while a lot of properties, including documents were also destroyed."

In Mberengwa, Mr Siziba said, three people died and several bridges were destroyed.

These include Chizungu, Mwanezi, Zverenje, Jeka and Chinjezi, among other smaller bridges. At least 65 families were left homeless in the district.

The floods also destroyed power pylons, which were pulled down and there is no electricity in most parts of Mberengwa, as well as water.

"As we speak, there is no electricity and water at Mwenezi Clinic, the infrastructure was destroyed," said Mr Siziba. "The same situation also goes for Chegato High School and if nothing is done the school might be forced to close."

Mr Siziba said following the destruction of the bridges, people in the area had no access to the Grain Marketing Board and Government had since made a grain request to GMB Gwanda to avail some grain.

He said some families were putting up in classrooms before the Red Cross intervened and provided tents.

In Gokwe North, several families were left homeless while four bridges were destroyed.

"Masawi, Chimbande, Denda and Ungwe bridges were destroyed in the area and 11 people were marooned, but they were rescued by the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

"Several classroom blocks were destroyed in all the districts and most of the road network is extensively damaged, it is difficult for us to access most areas as the roads are no longer traffickable.

Mr Siziba said the CPU was concerned that most of the deaths which were recorded in the province were of children either going to school or returning.

Other deaths in the province were recorded in Zvishavane (one), Gweru (three), Kwekwe (three) and Gokwe North (six).