Sudan: Cholera Infections Drop in Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gedaref — The rate of cholera infections in El Gedaref has shown a slight decrease during the weekend. One of the affected areas registered a total of 50 cases as of Thursday.

A health source confirmed that no health centres or hospitals in the state have registered new infected people on Friday and Saturday. Also the isolation centre in El Gireisha locality have not witnessed any new cases during the past days.

Eight cases remain in El Gireisha centre, the source reported, with 42 people who have recovered from cholera recently.

The area in eastern Sudan witnessed unrest among locals who feared an outbreak of the disease that would overcrowd the isolation ward of El Gireisha.

Outreach teams deployed to the area by the state Ministry of Health have to curb the spread of the disease, the source reported.

The rise in cholera infections is caused by the contamination of drinking water and food, the source added, and called on the state Health Ministry to announce the spread of cholera so as to get the necessary aid from international organisations.

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, a child died of cholera and four others were infected in El Gallabat East locality.

Starting the prevalence of cholera infections in parts of eastern Sudan and El Gezira, the Sudanese government has persisted in calling the disease 'acute watery diarrhoea' instead of cholera.